The Legacy of Hogwarts: The History of the Hufflepuff Faculty

The upcoming Hogwarts Legacy has made a lot of noise ahead of the release date, and it’s easy to see why. Since the game is designed to create the most holistic Hogwarts learning experience the gaming world has ever seen, fans can’t wait to start playing.

A key element of the experience that the Hogwarts Legacy offers players is the choice of the Hogwarts faculty they will join. While this has not yet been confirmed, it makes sense to assume that these different house variants will provide different gameplay elements, character designs, and story interactions. A lesser—known house that is still iconic in the Harry Potter franchise is Hufflepuff, a house with a rich history.

The foundations of the Hogwarts Legacy

The Hogwarts Legacy is being actively developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive entertainment, the goal of which is to become an adventure role-playing game with a very detailed open world to explore. The game will take place in the prestigious Hogwarts School of Magic, and the plot unfolds in a relatively unexplored period of the franchise of the 1890s. Players will be able to get acquainted with many aspects of Hogwarts life, including comprehensive character customization and, importantly, the ability to choose a specific Hogwarts faculty.

In the title, players will be deeply involved in the life of a Hogwarts student, which will reportedly lead to a “dangerous journey to uncover the hidden truth about the wizarding world.” In the game, players will be able to master various spells, improve combat and motor abilities, brew potions and tame magical beasts, which is only part of the experience offered. Considering how important the choice of a house will be within this experience, it is important to take into account the deep history of each house, and Hufflepuff is no exception.

History of the Hufflepuff House

Hufflepuff House is an inherently important aspect of Hogwarts School, being one of four student houses that have existed at the school since its foundation in the 10th century. Like all Hogwarts faculties, Hufflepuff is named after the surname of its founder.

Helga Hufflepuff was a Welsh witch born in 976, and is one of the four founding members of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Being very close friends with another founder Rowena Ravenclaw, Helga and others founded Hogwarts with the aim of creating the most prestigious of the existing wizarding schools, and so Hufflepuff was born.

Each member had certain student preferences, which were distributed among the faculties, and Helga made sure that Hufflepuff consisted of the most hardworking, patient, dedicated and dedicated students. From the very beginning, Hufflepuff was considered the most inclusive of the Hogwarts faculties, and Helga also provided safe work for the elves at Hogwarts, who were notoriously mistreated in the Harry Potter legends.

In the years since its founding, Hufflepuff has had several extremely prolific witches and wizards, despite the lower reputation it has due to a wider level of recognition compared to other faculties. For example, a member of Hufflepuff Hengist from Woodcroft founded the famous magical village of Hogsmeade in the Middle Ages. Another popular Hufflepuff graduate was the Triwizard champion Cedric Diggory, who tragically died in his sixth year on the orders of the nefarious Lord Voldemort. Throughout its history, Hufflepuff has maintained its core traits of loyalty and kindness, producing successful and respected graduates, firmly establishing itself as an excellent school choice for players who inherited Hogwarts.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for the holidays of 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.