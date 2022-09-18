The legacy of Hogwarts should pay attention to the brighter side of the wizarding world

Spiders, dementors, thestrals and inferi foreshadow a creepy adventure in the “Legacy of Hogwarts”. From the Forbidden Forest to mysterious dungeons, Hogwarts Legacy presents several locations where exciting and memorable encounters await you. It’s now clear that the Dark Arts are a huge part of the Hogwarts Legacy narrative, at least in terms of whether players are engaged in them or not. Perhaps this is what many fans have been waiting for from the “Legacy of Hogwarts”, but the game also should not give up the carefree charm of the magical world.

Enjoying lavish feasts, socializing with other students and immersing yourself in the magical fantasy of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry — all this attracts the franchise. Building friendships, overcoming difficult opponents and attending a variety of classes are all part of a student’s life at Hogwarts, and it seems that the “Legacy of Hogwarts” will provide all these functions. These moments may be reserved until the launch of Hogwarts Legacy in February, but they should be expressed more if the game does not want to be perceived solely as a dark horror-inspired experience.

The legacy of Hogwarts has shown enough of its dark side

Tonally, the legacy of Hogwarts can be everywhere. With each trailer, Hogwarts Legacy looks more and more like a horror game, and it’s just fantastic for fans who like the more mature and sinister content of the Magical World. But if there really are more episodes and stories in The Hogwarts Legacy that resemble an easier experience for its characters, it deserves to be shared in the same way as its insidious experiences. Everything else in the “Legacy of Hogwarts” from its darker narratives may be revealing too much before the game launches.

With the promotional materials released, it seems that much of Hogwarts’ Legacy is centered around its darker tones, while lighter tones have been pushed into the background. The areas where players are likely to experience the most carefree moments are in classrooms full of other students. Classes have previously boasted of the main feature of Hogwarts Legacy, and hopefully they remain so, even though many actions and adventures take players outside the castle walls.

It is during these moments of classroom activities and a pleasant time in the dorm of the player’s house that the legacy of Hogwarts can bring a lighter tone to the game. It may not be necessary for the game to be exciting or successful, but it’s a defining feature of the early parts of the Wizarding World, and it would be fantastic as part of the Hogwarts Legacy experience.

The legacy of Hogwarts needs as much levity and miracles as it needs horrors

It will be interesting to see what tones and themes are expressed in the main narrative of Hogwarts Legacy, as well as in the accompanying quests for the faculties of Gryffindor, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. It is quite possible that there are several endings in the “Legacy of Hogwarts”, determined by which related quests players have chosen to complete, with some luring them onto the path of sinister magic, and some forcing them to choose a brighter path.

Otherwise, each companion quest may have smaller options that determine the player’s outcome, allowing players to interact with companions at will. For example, the ability of players to choose whether to study Crucio on their own or let Sebastian Sallow impose it on them seems like a choice in the quest chain that can have a lasting impact on the main narrative of the game, and not just on Sebastian’s quest companion.

Perhaps in the Hufflepuff companion quest, players will have to make a much more carefree or compassionate decision, for example, to heal a wounded creature or enjoy a fully paid trip to Hogsmeade. Something that will create a balance with whimsy or levity among the dark arts Legacy of Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy is released on February 10 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The Switch version is also in development.