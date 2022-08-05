The legacy of Hogwarts reveals a new cut scene with a meeting with a hippogriff

Harry Potter fans have been looking forward to the “Hogwarts Legacy” for many years, and the wait has almost come to an end. Although at the time of writing this article, the release date of Hogwarts Legacy is unknown, its launch is still scheduled for the end of this year. Detailed gameplay videos and impressive trailers were demonstrated for the game, so now it only remains to announce the release date.

While Harry Potter fans are waiting to find out the release date of Hogwarts Legacy, they may want to take a look at the cut scene of the game, which was shown on the Autodesk Vision Series. This cut scene is quite short, but it shows an interesting plot development that will apparently happen during the game. In it, the player’s character and his classmate from Hogwarts see a trio of wizards throwing spells at a hippogriff. As it turned out, the character of the player “Legacy of Hogwarts” knows the hippogriff and wants to save him.

The character of the player “Legacy of Hogwarts” tries to follow his classmate through a pair of massive doors, but they are locked. They then decide to find another path, with the camera turning to show a potential path forward. This is a relatively short cut scene, but it seems to indicate that the player character “Legacy of Hogwarts” will have an important relationship with the magical beasts he meets during the course of the game’s plot.

For those who may not be completely familiar with the story of Harry Potter, the hippogriff is, in fact, a combination of a huge eagle and a horse. A hippogriff named Buckbeak plays a key role in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, and it looks like the hippogriff in The Hogwarts Legacy will also play an important role in this story. However, fans will have to go through the game themselves to find out for sure.

Again, the release date of “Hogwarts Legacy” is currently unknown. However, a leak from Amazon suggests that the release date of “Hogwarts Legacy” is early December. This has yet to be verified, but such a release date makes sense. This ensures that the “Legacy of Hogwarts” will be released just in time for the holiday shopping season, as well as slightly distancing the game from other powerful hits launched at the end of the year, such as God of War Ragnarok and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. .

However, Hogwarts Legacy has one big advantage over these games, namely the fact that it is a multiplatform game. Hogwarts Legacy is coming to Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC, so Harry Potter fans will be able to check it out regardless of their chosen platform.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.