The legacy of Hogwarts needs cleaning of common rooms for one reason

The upcoming release of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Avalanche Software’s ever-expanding Harry Potter universe, Hogwarts Legacy, may be delayed until 2023, but players have already seen quite a few games. A detailed overview of the gameplay, a deep dive into the combat system and upgrade systems, as well as an overview of the history of Hogwarts Legacy allow fans to get a clear idea of what kind of game they are waiting for. While there are still some things that the developer prefers to keep secret, the upcoming game is definitely taking shape before its release.

One of the features of Hogwarts Legacy that gamers especially like is the various common rooms of the faculty. Any Harry Potter fan knows the significance of each Hogwarts faculty, as well as the fact that Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin have their own unique common rooms around the castle. How the Hogwarts Legacy presents these common rooms and what purpose they will have throughout the game may be vital to conveying the proper Harry Potter experience.

Demonstration of new areas of the castle

Judging by what the players have already seen in the “Legacy of Hogwarts”, it seems that fans of the Harry Potter franchise will have many familiar locations, from the Great Hall to the school grounds. Gamers will also be able to explore areas such as the Forbidden Forest, Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade Village, which will create many different connections between the game and the wider Harry Potter universe. Most of the settings that players will be able to experience, they have already seen in the movies, but there are also some that will be completely new, different or more multifaceted than they are used to.

One aspect that will be specified in the game is the various common rooms of Hogwarts. The audience has already spent a lot of time in the Gryffindor common room because of the belonging of the main trio of Harry, Ron and Hermione to the House. However, the common rooms of other Houses are almost not represented, if they were shown at all. In the “Hogwarts Legacy” there is an opportunity to fully explore this common side of each house and create different personalities for each part of the school’s residents. It looks like the developer has paid attention to the relationships and influences of each house, but it will be interesting for players to explore them on their own.

Social Center for School

But it is important not only to choose the appearance of each common room to make sure that they are different, interesting and properly reflect their Home. Each common room should also serve a real purpose in the gameplay. Whichever house the Hogwarts players choose for their main character, their own common room will become the center of communication for their character. Here they will communicate with other students, make friends and, possibly, hire companions for quests outside the castle walls.

Although gamers will also be able to interact with non-player characters in classrooms, on the grounds and in the Great Hall, the common room gives them the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the culture of the school and feel that they really attend it. Hogwarts and the House representing them. The common rooms should be a kind of central world that players can constantly return to, and there will be many Harry Potter fans who will pay close attention to how the Hogwarts Legacy handles this important element.

Hogwarts Legacy is released on February 10 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, a version for Switch is also in development.