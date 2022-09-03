The “Legacy of Hogwarts” may have a competitor Forspoken

This year, many games were postponed, resulting in 2023 being a year filled with major releases. The legacy of Hogwarts, which was supposed to be released in the festive season of 2022, has been postponed to February 2023. The delay in the release of the Hogwarts Legacy is small, but this means that it will be released around the same time as Forspoken, which was also originally scheduled for a 2022 release, but after several delays it will go on sale on January 24, 2023. Delays can be useful because they give developers time to refine their product and release their best possible work. However, due to the similarities between Forspoken and Hogwarts Legacy, the delay could lead to the games becoming direct competitors.

Both games have spells and they will allow players to explore the magical world. However, their implementation of magic and their approach to open world design differ. Both games probably have overlapping fan bases eagerly awaiting the release of the games, and if Hogwarts Legacy wants to be the biggest game of early 2022, it will have to prove itself against Forspoken. It will be a good time for fans of the fantasy genre, as they will have plenty to choose from.

Two styles of magic

Although Forspoken and Hogwarts Legacy may seem completely different at first glance, they do have a lot in common. Perhaps most notably, both games rely heavily on the fantasy genre, and they use magic in combat. Each game approaches the concept of magic in its own way, and ultimately gamers have to decide which style they like. The magic of the Wizarding World of Hogwarts Heritage is mainly based on European mythology, which has led to the emergence of several mythological creatures from Scandinavian, Celtic and Anglo-Saxon mythology. For example, the Kelpie is spoken of in Scottish folklore, and the werewolf Fenrir the Grey is named after a giant wolf from Scandinavian folklore. When it comes to spells and potion brewing, the Wizarding World contains many elements of European alchemy. This is evident from the use of Latin and the presence of objects such as the Philosopher’s Stone.

It is not yet clear whether Forspoken magic comes from any mythology, although it is obvious that it works in a mysterious way. Frey is transported from New York to the magical land of Atia, where she learns that she can wield magic. She can cast spells, and the trailers suggest that they are divided into groups of elements, such as fire, water and earth, and players will be able to access them through the weapon wheel. Frey can also race across the landscape at breathtaking speed, which turns moving into an exhilarating experience. Freyr, like the main character of the Hogwarts Legacy, has yet to master magic. However, although Hogwarts Heritage has Hogwarts to give lessons, it looks like Frey will have to learn on the job.

In both games, magic will not be a completely benevolent force, and players will regularly encounter its dark side. There is a Gap in Forspoken, a force that turns everything it touches into a malignant version of itself. Although Freyr is not subject to Rupture, she may encounter Rifts in which she will have to face hordes of enemies. In the “Legacy of Hogwarts” there is a gang of Dark Wizards led by Victor Rookwood. Interestingly, while it seems that in Forspoken, players will be fighting the forces of evil, it seems that Hogwarts Legacy will allow players to dabble in dark magic if they so wish. It has also been shown that players will be able to wield dark magic and even cast Unforgivable curses.

Two approaches to open-world gameplay

Both Forspoken and Hogwarts Legacy are open—world games that offer many opportunities for exploration, although each game offers a unique approach to the genre. Hogwarts Legacy takes place in Hogwarts, where there are moving stairs, dungeons and ghosts. Players will be able to access the Requirements Room and use it as a kind of base where they can enchant equipment, brew potions and collect plants. After being allocated to one of the four houses, players will also be able to enter the common room of their house. However, the exploration is not limited to the castle, and players will also be able to go to Hogsmeade.

Forspoken seems to have a more traditional open world map that contains vast areas of wildlife to explore. Atia is a dangerous place and players will encounter a lot of monsters. When players are looking for safety, they will be able to go to one of the various settlements, including the city of Sipal, which gamers have already had a look at. Both Hogwarts Legacy and Forgotten have exciting open worlds, and it will take players some time before they turn over all the stones and discover all the secrets waiting for them.

Forspoken has a lot going for it, and it’s being looked at thanks to the big names associated with it.