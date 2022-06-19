The legacy of Hogwarts may answer a few questions about giants

Despite the fact that there were a lot of video games in “Harry Potter“, “The Legacy of Hogwarts” promises to be the most extensive. The Hogwarts Legacy game, developed by Avalanche Software, takes place in the late 1800s, and it will allow players to enroll in the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where they will be able to attend classes, make friends, participate in duels, tame magical creatures and reveal many secrets of the castle. secrets. The open-world game will have plenty of opportunities to explore and encounter exciting dangers, but there is also a plot involving a goblin uprising and mysterious ancient magic that players can somehow control.

For most of the Harry Potter series, fans have been limited to the point of view of Harry and his friends, which is helpful as Harry is up against one of the most powerful dark wizards in wizarding history. However, this leaves much of the wizarding world in the shadows. In the “Legacy of Hogwarts” there is an opportunity to explore aspects of the wizarding world that were previously insufficiently touched upon, including the giants of the wizarding world, who are often misunderstood.

Misunderstood giants of the magical world

In the Harry Potter universe, several magical species must coexist, and they do not always get along. Among the various species, giants are perhaps the most famous, and wizards try their best to stay away from them. Giants are large humanoid creatures that are considered cruel and sadistic, sometimes killing for fun. According to popular belief, giants are so cruel that they cannot even live peacefully among themselves, and it is known that they kill each other. Strangely enough, not everything is always as it seems, and if you study the history of giants, it becomes clear that giants can be victims of some kind of bad propaganda and unfavorable social conditions.

As Harry learns from Ron Weasley, there were many giants, and they decided to join Voldemort during the First Wizarding War in the 1970s. The reasons for this are unclear, but it should be noted that wizards have a long history of prejudice against other magical species and races, which makes it easy for Voldemort to convince these biased groups to join the war. After the war, Aurora wizards killed many giants, which led to a near-genocide of the species, and the fear of giants remained strong in the wizarding community. In response, the giants retreated to the northern parts of Europe, but due to the limited space among the giants, conflicts became commonplace.

Since tensions between wizards and giants were still high by the time Voldemort came to power again in the 1990s, it was relatively easy for the Death Eaters to convince the giants to join their cause, although Hagrid, a half-giant, did try to win the giants over to their side. the wizards’ side. The story of the giants illustrates how biases can sometimes become self-fulfilling prophecies and how communities can be complicit in creating their own enemies.

Questions surrounding Giants

Since the Hogwarts Legacy takes place before the Wizarding Wars, the game has the opportunity to explore the giant species when it was still at its peak, long before it was confined to Northern Europe. This could be an opportunity for Harry Potter fans to see more than the prejudices imposed on giants, and witness how giants live when space constraints force them to fight each other. Several questions could be answered, including how the relationship and mating between giants and wizards takes place, and what conditions paved the way for the giants to side with Lord Voldemort. Throughout the series, several friendly giants appear, including Grokh, as well as Rubeus Hagrid and Olamp Maxim, who are both semi-giants, proving that giants are more than beasts, as wizards believe.

Although the action of the “Hogwarts Legacy” will mainly take place in Hogwarts Castle, it became known that players will be able to go outside the school and explore other areas, such as Hogsmeade. We hope that this will give gamers the opportunity to interact with the giants and learn more about them.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for release in 2022 on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.