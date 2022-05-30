The legacy of Hogwarts: how should the choice of Slytherin differ from the choice of other faculties

With the release of the Hogwarts Legacy in 2022, attention and excitement around the upcoming game are understandably reaching a new high. In a vast open world, the game aims to provide the most detailed experience of student life at Hogwarts that games have ever seen.

A huge part of this experience will inevitably be in choosing the faculty that the player will join in the Hogwarts Legacy. Although this is not currently confirmed, it would make sense that the choice of house in the title should provide unique elements of the main gameplay and even the structure of the plot, depending on which house the player chooses.

The foundations of the Hogwarts Legacy

The upcoming Hogwarts Legacy game is supposed to be an adventure role-playing game with a diverse open world that is perfect for exploring. The action takes place mainly in the iconic Hogwarts school of wizardry, in the 1890s, a rather unexplored period of time in the franchise. Players will be able to experience many aspects of Hogwarts life in Legacy, with full character customization and the ability to choose a specific Hogwarts house to name a few.

In the game, players will be deeply absorbed in the lifestyle of a Hogwarts student, which will lead to a “dangerous journey to uncover the hidden truth of the wizarding world.” Players will be able to master various spells, improve combat and movement abilities, brew potions and tame magical beasts, which is only part of an extensive study. Hogwarts Legacy is developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

How Slytherin can change the plot of the “Legacy of Hogwarts”

The Slytherin Faculty is perhaps the second most famous Harry Potter faculty, painted in green and silver. The traits of those who got into the Slytherin faculty are usually ambitious, resourceful, determined and quick-witted.

In addition to possessing these characteristics, Slytherin members are known as villains, and the likes of Draco Malfoy and Lord Voldemort himself are high-ranking members of the house. This nefarious aspect of Slytherin is perfect for bringing variety to the history of Hogwarts Heritage. Giving players in this house the opportunity to actively side with the antagonists of the story would provide exciting depth to the potential gameplay of the Hogwarts Legacy, not to mention an attractive element of replayability for the second passage.

How Slytherin can change the gameplay of the “Legacy of Hogwarts”

In addition to perhaps the most significant changes to the main plot of the Hogwarts Legacy, Slytherin characters may also have unique traits and skill sets that directly affect the gameplay. For example, increased intelligence and resourcefulness characteristics of Slytherin students can lead to the fact that these characters will master certain spells and master certain skills at an accelerated pace, as well as offer clearer solutions to many famous puzzles that will be in the “Legacy of Hogwarts”.

Loyalty to Slytherin can also lead to significant gameplay changes in the mechanics of the Hogwarts Legacy Companion. The more sinister nature of Slytherin could lead to the player becoming associated with more vengeful and ruthless NPCs in the house, who as a result could offer lucrative, but more morally distorted quests and interactions. This can extend to potential companions outside of the house itself, when the player can deceive some companions for personal gain, which largely corresponds to the high level of ambition and low level of compassion that are characteristic of Slytherins.

These complex changes to the “Legacy of Hogwarts”, depending on the choice of faculty, will not only provide a more exciting experience, but will also give incalculable advantages in reproducibility and depth of the game.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for the holidays of 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.