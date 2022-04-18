The leak of the famous billionaire’s altcoin basket: here are the coins inside!

The ethereum wallet of billionaire Mark Kuban offers a peek into the latest wallet for altcoins of Shark Tank investor. Here are the cryptocurrencies in the investor’s wallet…

In Mark Kuban’s Altcoin wallet

According to EtherScan, Ethereum remains the largest asset in the Kuban wallet, but the Circle USDC stablecoin now ranks second. USD Coin is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar in the ratio of 1:1. Kuban’s Ethereum wallet currently holds $260,462. This shows that more than 54 percent of his portfolio consists of USDC. The USDC was not present in his portfolio until the end of last month.

In third place is Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), a decentralized ecosystem for data exchange and related services. Cuban, known for his positive attitude to cryptocurrencies, which we also reported as Kriptokoin.com , has an OCEAN worth about $64,249, that is, about 13 percent of his wallet. The fourth largest crypto holding in Cuba is RARI, the managing token of the Rarible platform, aimed at creators of non-interchangeable tokens (NFT). The investor has 6632 RARI worth $51,132.

One of the Cuban’s favorite altcoins is Ethereum.

After RARI, the billionaire’s wallet contains GOhm, a token of the Olympus decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). It currently has 5.9 GOm worth $18,921. Kuban also has the AUDIO bag, a native token of the decentralized music streaming protocol Audius. The owner of the Dallas Mavericks owns 10,000 AUDIO worth about $12,687.45. It is unclear whether the billionaire has cryptocurrency wallets anywhere else.

As we reported on Somanews, the crypto entrepreneur recently stated that he is “very optimistic” about ETH. He described the merger, which will transfer Ethereum from the Proof-of-Stake system to the Proof-of-Stake system, as a key catalyst for the growth of the second largest crypto asset by market capitalization. He also said that the overall supply of ETH is likely to decrease as the mining merger makes mining obsolete, maintaining upward pressure. Cuban predicts that after the merger is completed, ETH will become a deflationary asset.