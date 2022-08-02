The launch of the Moto Razr 2022 was canceled at the last minute, and no one knows why

Motorola has canceled a grandiose presentation scheduled for today. The event, which was supposed to take place in China, was supposed to start at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time. It was expected that the company would present two smartphones at the event: the Moto Razr 2022 clamshell and the flagship Moto X30 Pro. Lenovo has been teasing these devices on Chinese social media for several days, so the sudden cancellation was quite unexpected.

As for the two devices that were supposed to be announced today, the Moto Razr 2022 will be an upgrade over the Razr 5G released in 2020. It will also be the third Moto Razr device released after the return of the name in 2019. with an Android smartphone of the company “clamshell” of the first generation. As for the Moto X30 Pro, it is expected to be launched worldwide as the Edge 30 Pro, and it has been confirmed that it will come with a 200-megapixel camera.

Motorola has confirmed that it has canceled today’s launch event in China, where it was expected to announce the Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro smartphones. Announcing the cancellation on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the general manager of Motorola and Lenovo for mobile communications, Chen Jin, apologized for this turn of events and said that the company still plans to introduce new products to consumers in the near future. The official Motorola Weibo account also forwarded a message from Chen Jin, which noted that the event was canceled for “some reason” (via Google Translator), but did not specify any specific reason.

Cancellation is a surprise

The cancellation came at the last moment and was a huge surprise for consumers and the media. Lenovo not only did not indicate that something was wrong, but also actively promoted its marketing in the previous weeks. Both phones are important to Motorola, and they are expected to be launched at some stage, but it is not yet clear when exactly. Potential buyers will hope that this will happen sooner rather than later.

Some of the critical specifications of the Moto Razr 2022 have either already been confirmed by Motorola in a series of teasers over the past few weeks, or have been revealed as a result of leaks and regulatory listings. According to available information, the device will come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED screen and a 2.65-inch external OLED display with a resolution of 800 x 573 pixels. In addition, it will offer up to 18 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage. It is expected that the new Motorola smartphone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a 3500 mAh battery.