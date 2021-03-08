The launch date of Xiaomi Mi 10S has been announced

While everyone is waiting for Xiaomi to introduce the new members of the Mi 11 series, the Chinese manufacturer is taking a step back. Xiaomi will unveil a new smartphone named Mi 10S on March 10.

The 108-megapixel sensor will take over as the main camera in the Mi 10S. Although the setup brings to mind the Mi 10 Ultra, it is stated that there are some big differences. This shows that the Mi 10S is more than just a renamed version of an old phone.

Behind the Mi 10S is a quad camera system. This system includes a 108-megapixel main camera as well as a dual LED flash. Periscope camera will not be available on Mi 10S. The system will be completed by an ultra wide angle camera, macro camera and depth sensor.

The front panel of the phone is not visible in the shared photos. However, the smartphone is expected to have an AMOLED panel and the fingerprint scanner inside this panel. According to TENAA records of the phone, there is a single front camera above the screen of the device.

According to expectations, the Xiaomi Mi 10S will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The 5000 mAh battery will give the phone the energy it needs. This battery is expected to have 33W charging support as well.