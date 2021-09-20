The launch date of the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G has been announced!

Samsung has clarified the launch date of the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone. At this point he released a new poster. Here is the introduction date..

The teasers of the Galaxy M52 5G model, which appeared on Amazon’s India page, revealed when the device will be announced. At this point, the launch of the smartphone was taking place on September 19. Still, the banner for the launch date has taken off as most companies haven’t announced their new devices over the weekend. Samsung recently released a new poster to inform that the M52 will be introduced on September 28.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launches on September 28

Samsung will launch the Galaxy M52 5G in India on September 28. The new poster published revealed that the device will have a thin design with a thickness of 7.4 mm. Recently, its properties were listed on a Polish retail site.

Technical specifications and price of the M52

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a droplet notch. It will offer a 120Hz refresh rate with 1080×2400 pixels FULL HD+ resolution. In addition, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset. If we give a brief information about the processor, we can say that it has 5G connection support. It also houses the Qualcomm Adreno 642L graphics processing unit.

The smartphone will debut in dual variants of 6 GB and 8 GB and will come with 128 GB of internal storage. It still includes a microSD slot for more space. The M52 uses the OneUI 3.1 interface and comes with Android 11 in the operating system part. Supporting 25W fast charging, the device is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery.

The rear camera setup of the device includes a 64 Megapixel main camera, 12 Megapixel ultra wide sensor and 5 Megapixel macro lens. In addition, it has a 32 Megapixel front camera for selfie. The smartphone is priced at $446 for the 6GB+128GB variant on a Polish retailer site. It took its place on the site as black, white and blue color options.

Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 64+12+5 Megapixels

Front camera: 32 Megapixels

Battery: 5,000 mAh (25 W fast charge)

Software: OneUI 3.1 based on Android 11

What are your expectations from the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G? Do not forget to share your ideas with us in the comments section!