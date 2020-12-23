The latest Xiaomi Mi 11 leak shows prices

The Xiaomi Mi 11 series will officially appear on December 28. While the countdown continues for the promotion, new leaks are also added to the leaks. The latest leak reveals the selling price of different versions of the Mi 11 in China. Accordingly, the version of the phone with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be sold in China for 4500 yuan.

According to the leaked image, when the storage area increases to 256 GB, the price will increase to 4800 yuan. Those who want 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage will have to pay 5200 yuan.

It is noteworthy that the prices of the Mi 11 series are higher compared to the Mi 10 series introduced in February. Looking at the sales prices in China, it is seen that in the Mi 11 series, each option has been increased by about 20 percent.

The implementation of this price policy on the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will not be a surprise. The Mi 10 Pro 5G was available in China for a much higher price than the standard version.



