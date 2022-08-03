The Latest Xbox Sale Includes a Lot of Retro Games with Huge Discounts

Backward compatibility is once again accepted as standard for Xbox, as every game developed for Xbox One is still available for Xbox Series X and S consoles. However, this was not always the case, because when the Xbox One was announced in May 2013, it was stated that backward compatibility with games from previous Xbox consoles was not possible with this system.

The reaction to this announcement was immediate, as players feared that their favorite games from previous systems would not be transferred to the next generation consoles. But Xbox reacted to the protests of the players, and gradually backward compatibility was implemented in the Xbox One console.

Xbox has introduced these backwards compatible games in waves, and now there’s a huge library of original Xbox and Xbox 360 games available to download and play on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Now might be the perfect time for players who may have missed out on some of these classic games — the first round to pick them up, as over 50 backward compatible games are currently included in the latest Xbox sales on the Xbox Game Store.

The sales will last one week and end on August 9 and include many classic Xbox 360 era games such as Assassin’s Creed 2 and Injustice: Gods Among Us, as well as original Xbox games such as TimeSplitters 2. These deals are split between various giveaways, such as the frequent Xbox sale “Deals with Gold” for Xbox Live subscribers. However, there is also a sale of games up to $20, which lowers the prices of games that have already been listed for less than $20, and this is where the real deals are likely to be found.

The Xbox 360 versions of all three BioShock games are also featured in the latest Xbox sales, which may seem unnecessary since the remaster of this trilogy of games, BioShock: The Collection is also available in Xbox One and Xbox Series X stores. But this is good, as more and more players are concerned about the prospect that previous versions of popular games will be excluded from the list after the release of the remake of this game. This can lead to the loss of elements or features specific to different versions of games, and to the fact that players will be forced to buy more expensive remasters if they want to play a series of games from a decade ago.

Such sales of classic games are good for both Xbox and players, since Xbox holds a sale in its store on the marketplace, but players have the opportunity to try a great game that they may have heard only good things about before, and classic games from the Xbox and Xbox 360 Era continue to be carried over to future generations.