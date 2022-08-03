The latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet confirms the possibility of riding on legendary items

The latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet contains a lot of new information about upcoming monster collecting games, including legendary creatures that players will make friends with and ride. Earlier this year, Nintendo finally announced the latest generation of Pokemon with Scarlet and Violet, which will send players on a whole new journey through an open world inspired by Europe, filled with brand new elemental creatures that novice Pokemon masters fight, catch, and train.

Earlier today, the official Pokémon channel on YouTube released a new trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as part of the latest live broadcast of Pokémon Presents. Among the many interesting new facts that this trailer contains are the features of two legendary Pokemon depicted on the cover of Scarlet and Violet: Corydon and Miradon. Unlike the legendary characters from previous Pokemon games, these strange reptilian beasts will serve as mounts on which you can explore the open world of the Paldea region in various alternative forms. Players will be able to race through grassy fields and other places with the land form of Corydon and Miradon, similar to a motorcycle, move through the water in jet ski mode or even glide through the air in the flight form of the Legendary.

Legendary Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will help in the study

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet seem to be changing the time-honored formula of the Pokemon series in many ways, including how the two legendary Scarlet and Violet can be used as mounts for players to roam freely through the open landscape of the Paldea region. Players will have to wait a few more months to climb on the backs of these rare and diverse creatures, as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are officially due to be released on the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

The story is developing…