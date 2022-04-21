The latest situation with XRP, ETH and 2 Meme tokens: Has the direction changed?

Cryptocurrencies, which experienced a noticeable drop on Monday, continue their recovery today. Along with Ripple (XRP) and Ethereum (ETH), one of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market, we are seeing the growth of the most popular meme tokens Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Latest status of XRP and ETH

Ethereum (ETH), which is the largest altcoin in terms of market value, is trading above $3,150 at the time of publication. ETH, which fell to $2,880 during the last decline, recovered well with Bitcoin and rose above important levels.

According to analysts, since the price of ETH moves along with BTC, it is useful for investors to monitor the price of BTC along with the development of ETH. The first strong resistance level for ETH is currently at $3,580, and the strongest support level is at $2,880.

In addition, XRP, which is in the process of litigation with the SEC, is trading at $0.76 at the time of writing. XRP investors are now looking forward to the completion of the trial.

According to analysts, at the moment, the first strong resistance in the XRP price is at $ 0.85, and the first strong support is at $ 0.68.

SHIB and DOG

It seems that SHIB and DOGE have been acting relatively stable over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.0000025, and DOGE is trading at $0.14.

According to analysts, in order for Shiba and Dogecoin to start a rally, the cryptocurrency market must first start a rally. In addition, it should not be forgotten that investors should not be caught in the instantaneous hype that may arise in the statements made, and that there may be big falls, such as big rises.