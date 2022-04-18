The latest situation with Metaverse coins: decline in the foreground!

In general, the cryptocurrency market seems to have recovered from a two-week downtrend. Although cryptocurrencies are known for their decentralization, the impact of macroeconomic reasons on traditional markets also affects investors’ pockets and, consequently, their appeal to cryptocurrencies. It is unknown when we will see cryptocurrencies completely break away from traditional markets, but it looks like it will accelerate when experts offer cryptocurrencies as a solution for inflation. Cryptocurrencies are in the process of recovering after this two-week period, and these two coins of the metaverse are developing at these price values.

Decetraland (MANA) Price dynamics

Decetraland (MANA), one of the first to come to mind when it comes to the Metaverse coin, is trading at around $2.03 with a drop of almost 5% in the last 24 hours. On March 31, MANA was able to rise to $2,845. Experts argued that if there were no macroeconomic reasons, MANA could exceed the resistance level of $ 3 and with this growth reach ATH.

However, MANA was unable to maintain its growth, falling by 25% in the two-week period after this growth. In addition, MANA is reduced by about 10% every week. In addition, MANA shows a serious monthly drop of 17%. Although it can be said that MANA has gained 34% compared to last year, it still seems that MANA is in a general downward trend compared to the end of 2021, when the coins of the metaverse reached their peak.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Dynamics

Like other coins of the metaverse, Enjin Coin demonstrates a downward trend. At the time of this writing, ENJ is trading at around $1,408, down more than 6% in the last 24 hours. There is also a decrease in ENJ by 16% weekly and by 24% in two weeks. Thus, ENJ was losing about 2.5% per month, having lost profits in late March and early April. In addition, ENJ decreased by 52% compared to last year. In other words, ENJ, like many metaverse coins, does not do what is expected and almost shows that interest in metaverse coins has declined.