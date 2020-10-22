The latest presidential debate between Trump and Biden

President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden will meet for the final debate on Thursday, October 22.

The debate will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News at Belmont University in Nashville. Topics will include the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, and national security, among others.

“CBS Evening News” host Norah O’Donnell will direct coverage on CBS television stations, along with “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King and “60 Minutes” correspondent and political analyst CBS News senior John Dickerson. Former Obama Senior Adviser Valerie Jarrett and Trump’s former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus will also provide an analysis.

Pre-debate coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 p.m. PT on CBSN, directed by Elaine Quijano.

There will be a post-debate analysis starting at 11:00 p.m. ET., 8:00 p.m. PT.



