The Latest on Decentraland, Axie Infinity and Metaverse Coins!

Metaverse coins remain popular in the cryptocurrency market. In the rise experienced today, it is seen that metaverse coins are rising rapidly. So what is the latest situation in the biggest metaverse coins, will the rises continue?

Decentraland and Axie Inftiniy

MANA, the cryptocurrency of Decentraland, which is currently the largest metaverse coin and project in terms of market capitalization, has attracted attention with its increase of over 10% in the last 24 hours. It is seen that the market value of MANA, which is traded at $ 3.08 as of the writing of the article, is $ 5.6 billion. MANA is also the 30th largest cryptocurrency.

Axie Infinity (AXS), the 4th largest metaverse coin in terms of market value, has increased by 8% in the last 24 hours and is trading in the $ 60 band as of the writing of the article. While AXS was the leader among metaverse coins a few weeks ago, recent moves seem to have highlighted cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland and The Sandbox.

Latest Situation in Metaverse Coins

The vast majority of analysts think that metaverse coins will form the first-responder class after the direction of the cryptocurrency market turns up again. As a matter of fact, when we look at the price movements today, it is remarkable that there are noticeable increases in metaverse coins.

If Bitcoin and other large-volume coins continue their upward moves, we may see more increases in metaverse coins in the coming days. However, if the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin cannot break the resistances and make an upward move, there may be decreases in metaverse coins again.