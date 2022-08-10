The Latest Midnight Suns Demo is dedicated to Wolverine

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the latest tactical game from Firaxis, has been in the news lately, though not for the best reason. As it turns out, Midnight Suns again has no release date, this time it was moved from October 7 to something more general in 2023. While the lack of an exact date is a bit worrying, Take-Two has narrowed it down a bit by confirming that the game will launch before the end of the fiscal year in March 2023.

While the news of the delay will no doubt disappoint fans, it hasn’t stopped Firaxis from posting new details about the upcoming game, including a huge list of Marvel characters. Over the past month, short demo videos have been released periodically for many members of Midnight Suns, including Captain America, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. These short videos allow fans to get to know the character in his “Midnight Suns” costume, as well as the gameplay related to his abilities and movements.

The latest demo video for Midnight Suns shows the popular X-Men character, Wolverine. As confirmed by recent gameplay trailers and even Game Rant’s own practical experiences, each character is suitable for a specific role, for which Wolverine seems to do a lot of damage. Using his claws for slashing blows, Wolverine seems to have a variety of techniques that deal a lot of damage to an individual target, including a jump attack, and ulta, which seems to strengthen him thanks to the flames that erupt over his claws and body.

Although the gameplay is short, Wolverine is usually seen face-to-face with his rival, Victor Creed, also known as the Saber-Toothed Tiger. However, as previous revelations have shown, the Saber-Toothed Tiger has been corrupted by the game’s great evil, Lilith, so it also has horns and a greenish glow. Wolverine’s outfit from “Midnight Sun” is not much different from his classic look, including the wide black fins on his mask, although most of the color palette has been replaced with black and gold, as well as some runes to match other heroes. His claws have also been slightly upgraded, now they glow and have something resembling a small hook on the end.

Although Firaxis has already detailed the many characters present in the game, both heroes and villains, she apparently saved one for the very end. Although players start with the default line-up, more heroes can be unlocked during the game campaign. However, according to creative director Jake Solomon, there is a last and top secret character that Midnight Suns players can unlock only after they have completed the game. It’s also unlikely that Solomon or anyone from Firaxis will brag about this hero, leaving players with the last riddle they have to solve after the game launches sometime in 2023.

Midnight Suns from Marvel is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.