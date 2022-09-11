The latest chapter of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Revisits Evor’s Relationship with Javi

Ubisoft Forward’s teaser for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Last Chapter DLC (which is free) reveals Avor’s plans and shows how she is now talking to her previous incarnation Javi. Indeed, despite the fact that there are many new games on the horizon, such as Assassin’s Creed Mirage, in 2022, the focus is still on Valhalla.

However, 2022 will be the last year of content. Earlier this year, Ubisoft released the Forgotten Saga roguelike DLC mode for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and intends to complete the case with the release of Last Chapter at the end of 2022.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Avor and Javi, Face to face

The Ubisoft Forward teaser looks incredibly convincing, showing that Avor seems to be talking face-to-face with Javi. Many people know that Avor Varinsdottir is the reincarnation of Isa Javi/Odin. Her interaction with him in the main story mostly took place with the help of a powerful drug-like elixir, but it seems that she talks to him directly, even being able to see him standing next to her. What this means remains to be seen, but it has huge implications for the story. After all, Basim was Basim until Loki’s consciousness overtook him. This may mean that Javi is starting to get the better of Avor more, despite the fact that she seemingly denied him the Asgard AC Valhalla storyline. The last chapter is shown at 16:42 below.

Besides, it looks like Avor has more pressing things to do. Finally, she seems happy with her home and village, which is a bit strange, but also understandable, and wants to go on a new adventure. It’s appropriate, at least. There seems to be a voiceover of Basim, who is watching this interaction via animus in the content after the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla campaign, and he seems surprised by how she interacts with Javi, his nemesis. Whatever this quest is, Ubisoft confirms that it will complete many protracted storylines, bring back key characters, bring back other characters, and historical characters will play a role in all this. Although Avor’s new quest is yet to be seen, it will complete Valhalla and may provide answers to many of the game’s riddles.

A big one for many is connected with the modern history of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. In the role of Layla, Sean and Rebecca, they find the remains of Avor in Vinland, and Basim later even wonders why she was buried there. She travels there at some point in the story, dealing with the Apple of Eden, but why she returned and is buried there instead of at home may be the result of this adventure. Let’s hope that “The Last Chapter” completes this whenever it comes out.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.