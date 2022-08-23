The Latest Bunker Bug in Apex Legends is a Big Problem

Each new season of Apex Legends introduces several new bugs and glitches, most of which are often harmless. However, the 14th season of Apex Legends seems to be a mixed bag of harmful and mostly harmless bugs. For example, the Apex Legends bug that caused characters to load with the wrong abilities was undoubtedly harmful, but the basket bug that allowed fans to get more loot was more or less harmless.

For context, about a week later, it was discovered that the supply bunkers at the wall could be closed and reopened, while there was even more loot in them than before. This mostly worked with blue supply containers, and it was also unreliable. This did not always lead to an increase in production for Apex Legends players and, obviously, could take a lot of time. However, players have learned to turn this mostly harmless glitch into a huge, unfair gaming advantage.

Hiding in Supply Crates Harms all aspects of Apex Legends

Apex Legends players have found a way to hide inside the supply containers when they close, which means that when someone unexpectedly comes up and opens the loot container, two or more other players can immediately pounce on it. Fans can see the bug in action HERE (WARNING: The video contains profanity). Obviously, this previously mostly harmless glitch has become a huge problem, especially if it begins to spread through the community. As many fans know, it’s important to always stay alert in Apex Legends, but if someone isn’t in the middle of a shootout, at one point they slow down by opening the trash can. This allows the player to select the necessary devices, take into account their set and, if necessary, change weapons. The moment when fans can catch their breath is not the moment when fans should jump.

At the same time, it’s even worse if someone robs quickly in the midst of an Apex Legends shootout. Engaging a third party is part of the game, it happens, but engaging a third party in this way is the worst and most unfair way that can happen. It’s not even about not recovering fast enough; he’s being denied the opportunity for any RNG luck.

With the speed at which this bug is spreading online, Respawn Entertainment is probably aware of it and hopefully is already working on a fix, as it is the same bug but used maliciously. Hopefully fans will hear more about this soon, but until then, it might be wise to take extra care when collecting loot in Apex Legends.

