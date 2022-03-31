The latest altcoin situation: LRC, MATIC and Solana (SOL)

Cryptocurrencies have been correcting for two days after they turned up, and prices seem to be growing relatively steadily. Let’s look at the latest situation with Loopring (LRC), Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL), while the leading cryptocurrency is consolidating in the range of $47,000 to $48,000.

Loopring (LRC) Reviews

The LRC, which at the time of writing is trading at $1.29, has achieved very stable growth over the past 24 hours. LRC attracted the attention of investors with its growth, which began at low levels of $ 0.65. In this regard, it is worth noting that the LRC has increased by more than 55% over the past month and by more than 16% over the past week.

According to analysts, if the market breaks the consolidation upward, the LRC may also go up again. At the moment, $1.36 is considered the first resistance. If it is above $1.36, traders may have to follow $1.40. However, if there is no breakout of $1.36, the LRC may make another correction to $1.25.

MATIC Reviews

MATIC, one of the 16 largest cryptocurrencies by market value, is trading at $1.74 at the time of writing. MATIC, which has grown by more than 3.5% in the last 24 hours, attracts attention with its performance increase of more than 10% over the past week.

Judging by the comments, MATIC may consolidate for some time after this growth. The breakdown of the consolidation direction can be implemented together with the common market. When breaking up, traders should follow $1.80, and when breaking down, they should follow $1.65.

Solana (LEFT) Comment

SOL, which is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies on the market, is trading at $122 at the time of publication. Standing out with a 10% bullish performance over the last 24 hours, $125 is trading as resistance for SOL.

According to analysts, SOL has good prospects, and if SOL moves up, it is first necessary to break through $ 125 due to volume. However, if the $125 resistance is not overcome, SOL may continue the corrective movement for some time.