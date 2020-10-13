The last phone OnePlus introduced for its founder, 8T

Two people; Pete Lau and Carl Pei founded OnePlus seven years ago. However, the second name was more prominent in the success of the company. Carl Pei has been the face of the company since its launch in 2013, without overshadowing Pete Lau’s contribution on the road to success.

Pei was often seen visiting trade fairs and conferences. However, it was also the media face of OnePlus. However, playing the brains behind OnePlus’s marketing campaign is not Pei’s most valuable achievement. The founder of OnePlus was also responsible for the design of the best flagship Android phones we have seen on the market in the past few years.

However, there is sad news for OnePlus fans. Carl Pei’s story with the company came to an end. According to TechCrunch’s report, Pei will leave OnePlus to establish his own initiative. Although his departure did not become official, this will be announced very soon, according to sources closely related to the issue.

Pei probably expects OnePlus to introduce its new phone, the OnePlus 8T, on October 14th. Maybe he will give the news of separation at that event. We will report on new developments on the subject.



