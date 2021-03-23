The Last of Us will have a slightly different series

Speaking to the IGN website during SXSW 2021, Neil Druckmann, executive director of the series of The Last of Us on HBO (and also one of those responsible for the games in the series), commented on some aspects present in the adaptation for the screens and already said that certain events are going to happen differently than what we saw in the game.

“Things will sometimes be very close. It is funny to see the dialogs I created for the game in the scripts of the HBO series. And sometimes they are going to be very different in terms of effect because we are dealing with a different media ”, commented Druckmann.

“For example, in the game there is a lot that you need to train regarding mechanics. You need to have more violence and a certain amount of spectacle to be able to attract people’s attention [to the series], and not necessarily show how to use a weapon. So this is going to be something very different. Some of my favorite episodes so far are quite different from the game’s history, and I can’t wait to see what the audience will find ”, concluded the director.

Finally, he did not reveal details of what is to come, but he anticipated that he saw the model tests for a Clicker (one of the main threats of the game) and said that “it looks fantastic”. Are you looking forward to seeing the series? Leave your message in the space below for comments.