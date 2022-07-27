The Last of Us: The Biggest New Gaming Features in the PS5 Remake

Released almost a decade ago, The Last of Us is still considered one of the greatest video games in Sony’s library. Almost every aspect of The Last of Us has been praised, from voice acting and character animation to environmental design and overall storytelling. Perhaps one of the most impressive aspects is how well he is holding up today. While the remaster of The Last of Us for PS4 was a welcome port, giving everything a new coat of paint, little has changed since the original game still had some of the best visuals. But almost ten years have passed, and some fans are happy to relive one of their favorite games again, this time on a new generation of consoles.

The Last of Us Part 1 is released on September 2, 2022 and brings your favorite survival action game to PS5. When the remake was first announced at Summer Games Fest last month, some longtime fans were a little puzzled as to why this game should exist, not knowing what changes were actually made to the original experience. Naughty Dog recently released a lengthy gameplay video showing off many new gameplay features and detailing some of the visual tweaks and changes that will appear in the remake of The Last of Us.

New gameplay features of The Last of Us Remake

The recently released trailer with a breakdown of the gameplay of Last of Us Part 1 lasts just over 10 minutes and is filled with new details about the game. The purpose of the trailer is to show fans how Naughty Dog has changed and how much it has added to the original Last of Us experience, and co—president Neil Drakmann explained that this is the vision that the team originally had for the game, now not limited by technological limitations.

The trailer begins with a montage of iconic scenes from “One of Us”, showing side by side the original game and the upcoming remake. New lighting, new character models, 4K capabilities, 60 frames per second and an updated environment are being demonstrated, and it all looks really very impressive, clearly pushing the PlayStation 5 to the maximum. While the original “The Last of Us” was praised for being the pinnacle of realism at the time, “The Last of Us, Part 1” takes this 10 years into the future by adding brand new facial and character animations to the game.

On that note of realism, The Last of Us Part 1 also reworks the combat environment so that the characters’ interactions are more natural. For example, when a player or an artificial intelligence shoots at the environment, the object it was shooting at now reacts more realistically, and shards of glass or shards of wood fall naturally. Naughty Dog then explains that The Last of Us Part 1 uses a much more realistic AI modeled after The Last of Us Part 2. Enemies will now communicate with each other and flank the player more naturally, which will lead to a more strategic and complex gameplay.

At about the five-minute mark, Drakmann explains some of the brand new gameplay modifiers of The Last of Us Part 1. Both Permadeath mode and Speedrun mode are mentioned, as well as many new unlockable cosmetic options for Ellie and Joel, including weapon skins and outfits. Unlockable character models were also demonstrated, which can be viewed on the collectibles tab in the game.

Naughty Dog has been at the forefront of accessibility in the gaming environment, and she hopes to continue this trend in The Last of Us, Part 1. This breakdown shows that this is the first PlayStation game to have an audio description built into it from the very beginning. go, and the colorblind mode is displayed for a short time. When the game comes out in September, there will definitely be a lot of other special features in the game.

The trailer describing the gameplay of The Last of Us Part 1 then details some of the exclusive PlayStation 5 features included in the game, starting with 3D sound, which, according to the developers, makes the game even more exciting and frightening, especially during the Stalker episodes. The innovative DualSense features are then discussed, with each weapon apparently getting its own level of resistance to the controller’s adaptive triggers. DualSense tactile feedback is also used throughout The Last of Us Part 1, with the breakdown mentioning that a shotgun blast will result in two characteristic vibrations: one following the initial shot, and the other when Joel pumps up the shotgun. Tactile feedback will be present throughout the game, from archery to hitting the clicker and petting the giraffe.

Will these new Last of Us features be enough?

A few days after the announcement of The Last of Us Part 1, a significant part of fans went online to express their confusion about the existence of the remake.