The Last of Us series: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey

The protagonist of The Mandalorian will be responsible for playing one of the emblematic characters of the couple. Confirmed by Naughty Dog.

Pedro Pascal, renowned actor for his main roles in Narcos and The Mandalorian, will be Joel in the television series The Last of Us that will soon arrive on HBO. The information, previewed by Deadline at dawn this Thursday, has also served to know that Bella Ramsey, a young 17-year-old British actress (Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones; Hilda, The Resistance), will assume the role of Ellie.

The reveal of the two main roles of the small screen adaptation of The Last of Us has served two things. The first, that Twitter has begun to burn in eminently positive comments for the election of The Mandalorian as Joel. The second, that indeed this series will be based on the original Naughty Dog video games; It will not be an original parallel story with unknown protagonists for the viewer, for lack of knowing what will be told to us during the plot.

Kantemir Balagov, responsible for the pilot episode of The Last of Us

The source confirms that Kantemir Balagov (A Great Woman, Too Close) will direct the pilot episode of the series, where PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint and Naughty Dog are involved in the production.

The Chilean actor, Pascal, is right now one of the most recognizable and demanded faces in the Hollywood universe. His roles in two series of great international significance will now be complemented with the leading role in the adaptation of a video game to television with more expectation than is remembered.

Neil Druckmann, director of video games and now also co-president of Naughty Dog, has celebrated the news on his profile of said social network. The Israeli screenwriter is also accompanied by Craig Mazin, known for being the creator (showrunner) of Chernobyl, with whom he is working to shape this story.

The Last of Us series already has executive producers; no release date

The Last of Us series has no release date; We also do not know how many episodes it will have and if it will have more than one season. Last November, Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, celebrated the formal announcement of the reveal of the executive producers of this series: Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl and Game of Thrones), Evan Wells (Naughty Dog), Asad Qizilbash (PlayStation Productions ) and Carter Swan (PlayStation Productions): “We are delighted to be working with HBO and this fantastic creative team to bring The Last of Us series to life.”