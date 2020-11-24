The Last of Us series on HBO introduces its producers

Sony advances new details of the production, which will be broadcast exclusively on the pay channel. We know the minds behind the series.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has offered a new preview of the The Last of Us series produced by the HBO pay channel, which will be broadcast exclusively through this on-demand content platform soon. Based on the popular video game series from Naughty Dog and PlayStation Studios, this series will feature Neil Druckmann, BAFTA and WGA award winner and creative director of The Last of Us series, and Craig Mazin, Emmy winner, a Globe Gold and WGA, currently known as Chernobyl, in executive production and script work.

Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, executive producers and script managers

On the other hand, Sony confirms that Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl and Game of Thrones), Evan Wells (Naughty Dog), Asad Qizilbash (PlayStation Productions) and Carter Swan (PlayStation Productions) will accompany the couple in the role of executive producers of the series. from The Last of Us, co-produced by Sony Pictures, World Games, Naughty Dog and PlayStation Productions.

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of programming for HBO, celebrated the news by praising the role of Druckmann and Mazin: “Craig and Neil are visionaries in their respective leagues. With them at the helm, alongside the incomparable Carolyn Strauss, this series will catch the eye of die-hard fans of The Last of Us games, as well as newcomers to this genre-defining saga. We are delighted to partner with Naughty Dog, Word Games, Sony and PlayStation to adapt this epic and powerfully immersive story. ”

“We look forward to developing even more iconic gaming IPs in the future.”

Likewise, Jeff Frost, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, has given his opinion on this ambitious television production, whose release date has not been disclosed in the recent statement issued to the media this Tuesday: “We are delighted to be working with HBO and this fantastic creative team. to give life to the series The Last of Us ”.

Asad Qizilbash, director of PlayStation Productions, is clear that “the innovative storytelling and ingenuity” of PlayStation will be a great “natural complement to the creative approach of Sony Pictures Television […] Our collaboration is a great example of our philosophy of work” One Sony “. We look forward to developing even more iconic game IPs in the future, ”he adds, opening the door to more series based on PlayStation Studios intellectual property adapted for television series in the future.



