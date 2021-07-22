The Last of Us: Series May Be One Of The Most Expensive Ever Produced

The Last of Us: HBO appears not to be interested in saving money on The Last of Us production. The series is being shot in Canada and, according to the president of IATSE 212 — one of the unions involved with the series — costs per episode exceed $10 millions.

Damian Petti stated that production is advancing and, with all costs, the local economy is also improving. It is worth remembering that the pre-production of the series started a year before the recordings.

“This project far exceeds the eight-digit-per-episode mark,” Petti told local CTV News. “So there is a multiplier effect on our economy in terms of impact. There are hundreds of related companies that benefit from the abundance of work.”

With these numbers, The Last of Us should have a higher budget than the end of Game of Thrones. The series’ epic conclusion had a budget of approximately $90 million, with a total of six episodes. The first season of The Last of Us will have 10 episodes.

Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) is the creator of the series, along with Neil Druckmann, creative director of Naughty Dog. The duo is also responsible for production, along with Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.

So far, Ali Abbasi (Border), Kantemir Balagov (A Tall Woman) and Jasmila Zbanic (Quo Vadis, Aida?) have been confirmed to direct one episode each. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey (both from Game of Thrones) take on the roles of Joel and Ellie.

The Last of Us is slated to hit the HBO Max catalog in the fall of 2022.