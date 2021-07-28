The Last of Us: Series Actor Wins PS5 to Study His Role

The Last of Us: The team responsible for adapting The Last of Us to the series world apparently wants all the actors to be keen to deliver the best in their roles. The proof of this is that, recently, Gabriel Luna got a very unusual gift from Neil Druckmann, the game’s director who is also working on the project for HBO: a PlayStation 5.

On her Instagram profile, Luna – who will play Tommy in the series – thanked the director for the gift, noting that he will play both games again in order to continue the research needed to build the character.

“A big thank you to the PlayStation team and the brilliant Neil Druckmann for providing me with the necessary equipment to further my research. I’m going to replay [The Last of Us] 1 and 2 in the mode where if you get hit you need to go back to the beginning,” wrote the actor in his message.

It is worth remembering that, so far, the series of The Last of Us still does not have an exact date to debut.