The Last of Us series, a scene deleted from the game

HBO wants to expand the story of the first game in the series, written by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who will include scenes discarded in their day.

Watch out for the latest statements about the The Last of Us series that HBO is preparing. According to its showrunner, Craig Mazin (also responsible for Chernobyl, for example), the story will be very faithful to what all fans of the first game know, but it will include some moments never seen before. Mazin told the BBC that he is working closely with Neil Druckmann (creative director of the saga), who will be part of the script team and will ensure that the spirit of his story is maintained. According to Mazin, Druckmann himself has told him about several sequences that they eliminated and discarded during the development of both games and there was one in particular that left him “speechless” and that he felt that he should be yes or yes in the series. “We had to do it. No one was going to stop me from doing it. They would have to shoot me to stop me from shooting it,” Mazin joked. “And there are several more like that.”

These words, that what they are going to trigger is the hype of more than one in relation to production, are in line with what we have been told about the series so far. Craig Mazin and HBO had previously assured us that they only want to expand the game’s story, not rewrite it. “We are thinking of filling gaps and expanding, not undoing,” they said at the time. For the rest, the only thing we know about fiction is that it began as soon as The Last of Us: Part 2 finished, it has become one of the spoiled girls of the chain and will feature Johan Renck, winner of five Emmy Awards, to direct the first chapter.

Total Revolution in The Last of Us: Part 2

In another vein, and although almost two months have passed since its launch, The Last of Us: Part 2 continues to give something to talk about. And it is not because a new controversy has started, but update 1.05 of the game has just been released. A patch full of content that includes tricks, a new difficulty, a permanent fortress mode and more trophies, among many other new features. A new pass with infinite ammo? Killing with one shot? Removing the grain from cinematics? What if you delete Listen Mode at once? What about fighting melee alone? Wouldn’t it be more cool in black and white? All of that is now possible thanks to the 1.05 update, which we detail here in depth and seems perfect to replay history and achieve its precious platinum.



