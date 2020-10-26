The Last of Us Remastered (PS4) is updated by surprise

The Naughty Dog video game is gearing up for the arrival of the PS5 and uses a possible new compression system to reduce its loading screens.

The Last of Us: Remastered for PS4 has been updated with a new patch that substantially reduces its loading times. After learning about the backward compatibility of the PS5, which will be able to run 99% of the more than 4000 PlayStation 4 games, recently there have been several first party titles in the catalog that have been updated; for example, God of War and God of War 3 Remastered. The change in the Naughty Dog adventure is more than considerable.

From 1 minute 30 seconds to just 14 seconds – drastic reduction in loads

The latest video from The Bit Analyst makes it clear that we are not talking about a minor change. In the absence of knowing if The Last of Us: Remastered will be one of that list of “some games” mentioned by Sony that will benefit from the so-called Game Boost on PS5 to improve their performance – for example, Ghost of Tsushima will go from 30 to 60 FPS On PlayStation 5— the truth is that the remastering of the original Joel and Ellie story has gone from 1: 30.10 minutes to load a new game to just 13.86 seconds.

And it has done it without using an SSD memory, since the data transfer bandwidth of the PS4 system remains the same. There is speculation, without official confirmation, that a possible new data compression system is being used; one similar to the one Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima uses to make fast travel a matter of the blink of an eye in its open world with the PS4 itself.

PS5 arrives in November; will boast of absence in load times

With PlayStation 5 the loading times will disappear. Weeks ago, with the real sample of Sony moving games on its new machine, we could see that works like Sackboy: A Big Adventure or Destruction AllStars took a few seconds to start the game or to resume the one already started. The console’s SSD memory (825 GB) will allow transfer speeds with a bandwidth of 5.5 GB per second, a difference up to 100 times higher than PS4.

Both PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition arrive this November 19 in Europe; a week earlier in the rest of the world. Its price will be 499 euros and 399 euros, respectively.



