The Last of Us: Recent story tweak already upsets fans

The Last of Us takes place in 2033, in which Joel, a weathered man who lost his daughter at the start of a post-apocalyptic pandemic, must take Ellie, a teenage girl immune to the virus, across the country to potentially find a daughter. cure.

Along the way, the two work together to fend off the mutant Cordyceps, a byproduct of the pandemic. The Last of Us has received universal praise for its story, character development, and portrayal of LGBT characters, while also inspiring the development of other games, which is based on a television series.

A recent photo uploaded to Naughty Dog’s Twitter account reveals a major change in The Last of Us. The highly anticipated series is based on the popular 2013 PlayStation video game of the same name. The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Storm Reid as Riley. The series will also see Neil Druckmann, the game’s director, serving as executive producer alongside Craig Mazin, who created HBO’s Chernobyl.

With an adaptation of an immensely popular video game, there are going to be changes. NaughtyDogInfo | News shared one of the first big changes, and instead of the viral outbreak happening in 2023, it will now happen in 2003, 20 years before it happened in the game. The tweet itself offers a cryptic look at why this change was made.

The cryptic look of the tweet to date seems to indicate that there is more to this change than simply placing it so that the main events of the movie can occur in the present day. The most likely reason is that, in the game, the viral outbreak occurs in 2023. Since the current world is experiencing its own global pandemic with COVID-19, it makes sense to make the viral outbreak sooner, as it not only separates COVID from apocalyptic virus of the game but it can also create interesting parallels between fiction and reality.

Changes to adaptations are always likely to be made to keep a consistent story or adapt the story to another medium and allow it to be its own thing. However, with Druckman, the game’s director, who also serves as the show’s executive producer, as well as one of the writers and directors, fans can rest assured that the adaptation will stay true to the original game while also creating something new when The Last of Us potentially opens in 2022.