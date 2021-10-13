The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal Appears In A New Image As Joel

The Last of Us: Some time ago, the first official image appeared on the network showing a little of the setting of the series of The Last of Us, which certainly pleased those who are waiting for the moment to finally check what is in store for this project. Now, it’s time to have a new idea of how this work is, this time in an image showing the protagonist of these events.

Finally! Pedro Pascal (Joel) is photographed for the first time on the set of The Last of Us HBO in Edmonton, AB

The Twitter profile The Last of Us on HBO posted an image in which we can see actor Pedro Pascal dressed as Joel. Besides him, The Last of Us Upadtes profile also updated his profile with some photos in which we can see a little of the set where the recordings will be made – and even get an idea of the level of destruction in some parts of it.