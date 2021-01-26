The Last of Us Part II was the most awarded game

The Last of Us Part II was a critical success last year and earned Naughty Dog the long-awaited 2020 GoTY – as well as being the most awarded game in the history of The Game Awards. And it didn’t end there, as he also just won the most awarded game title in the history of video games – with 261 awards.

Who previously held such feat was the acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, with 260 GoTY awards since its launch in 2015 – the year in which it also established itself as Game of The Year on the TGA.

The Game Awards website ranked the titles with the most awards since 2003. Ellie and Joel’s first adventure holds an incredible 254, placing third on the list behind The Witcher 3. Check out:

The Last of Us Part II – 261 awards

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 260 prizes

The Last of Us – 254 awards

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – 227 prizes

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 223 awards

God of War (2018) – 208 awards

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – 173 awards

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 147 prizes

Dragon Age: Inquisition – 134 prizes

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves – 112 awards

And it was not only out there that The Last of Us Part II was consecrated, no. Here in Brazil the title of Naughty Dog was also very well received by the critics and took home the game of the year award for the Brasil Game Awards – in addition to having won in other categories of the award.