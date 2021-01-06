The Last of Us Part II: Supernatural Easter egg found

Anyone who is a fan of the Supernatural series will be happy to know that there is a very interesting easter egg involving two of its actors in The Last of Us Part II. Last year, some players had already found a letter allegedly written by Jensen Ackles (who played Dean Winchester) talking about actor Misha Collins (the angel Castiel in the series).

Although there are not many details, Jensen’s body is clearly found at a convention center along with the letter written before his death. This would imply that the two actors would be at a convention that would have a Supernatural panel when the events of the first game took place.

When stuck there, Jensen did his best to help out at a monorail station, but was fatally attacked en route. The letter asks Misha to be notified of what happened, as Jensen would not be able to reach him. This only puzzled fans of the series and the game about whether it would be possible to find the body of dear Castiel as well.

A TikTok user known as a cringelizard volunteered to do a detailed search for the monorail system where Misha Collins would be to find out where his body was. In the end, he actually found a corpse with a letter addressed to the actor, implying that it would be himself.

Even though it is a very tragic end for both actors, I can’t say that this is not a super interesting easter egg to find. The coolest thing would be to know if the actor Jared Padalecki is also hiding somewhere in The Last of Us Part II. If that’s the case, it shouldn’t be long before a fan finds you.