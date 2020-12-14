The Last of Us Part II is the winner of the BGA edition.

The 2020 edition of the Brazil Game Awards met its victors on Monday (14), who competed in 23 categories. The vote was attended by press vehicles and video game critics from all over the country.

Among the highlights of the celebration, The Last of Us Part II, which recently won the coveted title of GOTY at TGA 2020 and was the record holder for more individual awards in a single edition, was elected Game of the Year, in addition to winning three more categories. Hades and Fall Guys came in second, appearing next with two trophies each.

Check out all the winners of the Brazil Game Awards 2020 below.

Game of the Year

The Last of Us Part II

Brazilian Game of the Year

Out of Space

Most Awaited Game – 2021

God of War: Ragnarok

Best Original Game

Hades

Best Peripheral / Hardware

Dualsense

Best Shooting Game

Doom Eternal



