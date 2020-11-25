The Last of Us Part II, Game of the Year (GOTY)

The Naughty Dog title wins this prestigious award and achieves a total of six recognitions at the gala. We know all the winners.

The Last of Us Part II has received the award for Game of the Year (Ultimate Game of the Year) in the Golden Joystick Awards 2020 promoted by the GamesRadar medium. The gala, held on the night of this November 24, has awarded many awards to different titles that have marked, in one way or another, the video game industry in 2020. In the case of Naughty Dog’s work, that success it has resulted in a total of six awards.

The 2020 Golden Joystick Awards ceremony was broadcast on Twitch and had the participation of Laura Bailey (Abby) and Travis Willingham (Thor), among other voices or faces known as Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan); but The Last of Us has been the name that has been heard the most times. In addition to the Ultimate Game of the Year, the title directed by Neil Druckmann has received the award for best visual design, best sound design, best PlayStation game and best narrative. In addition, Naughty Dog has received the award for best studio this year.

Here is the complete list of awards, with God of War: Ragnarok as the most anticipated title of 2021 and Hades as the best independent video game. It will not be until December 10 when The Game Awards gala is held, the most massive annual celebration in terms of awards in the electronic entertainment sector. You can find out more details and all the nominees here.

All winners of the 2020 Godlen Joystick Awards

Best Narrative – The Last of Us Part II

Best Multiplayer Game – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Best Visual Design – The Last of Us Part II

Best Expansion – No Man’s Sky: Origins

Mobile Game of the Year – Lego Builder’s Journey

Best Audio – The Last of Us Part II

Best Indie Game – Hades

Active Game – Minecraft

Best Study – Naughty Dog

Esport Game of the Year – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Best Streamer / New Host – iamBrandon

Best Family Game – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Best Gaming Community – Minecraft

Best Performance – Sandra Saad (Kamala Khan in Marvel’s Avengers)

Innovation Award – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

PC Game of the Year – Death Stranding

Best Gaming Hardware – Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080

Hall of Fame – Team 17

PlayStation Game of the Year – The Last of Us Part II

Xbox Game of the Year – Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Nintendo Game of the Year – Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Most Anticipated Game – God of War: Ragnarok

Critics Award – Hades

Definitive Game of the Year – The Last of Us Part II



