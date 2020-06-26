The Last of Us Part II Became the Best Selling PS4 Game in its First Week

Meeting the players after a long and curious wait, The Last of Us Part II reached 4 million sales as of June 24 and became the best selling Playstation 4 game in Sony’s first week.

Eric Lempel, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Sony Interactive Entertainment, announced that The Last of Us Part II, developed by Naughty Dog, sold more than 4 million copies and was the best selling Playstation 4 game in the first week of Sony.

Lempel, who made a written statement on PlayStation’s official blog page, said that The Last of Us Part II gave players a brand new experience with excellent game mechanics and skillfully constructed storytelling. Congratulating the entire Naughty Dog team that made this success possible, the Sony manager said, “We are working to provide you with unique, engaging experiences. “There are still a lot of great games coming to PS4 like Marvel’s Iron Man VR and Ghost of Tsushima.”

The statement also included the views of Naughty Dog Vice President and Director of The Last of Us Part II, Neil Druckmann. Stating that they were grateful to millions of fans around the world who played The Last of Us Part II and shared their experiences, Druckmann continued as follows:

“Part II was made possible by the efforts of hundreds of talented and passionate developers at Naughty Dog. We are very happy to see the same passion in people playing. Thank you for helping us reach this incredible turning point. ”

Launched in 2013, The Last of Us was about twenty years after the onset of an epidemic disease, that is, 2033, that turned the world around and transformed the infected into creatures that attack humans within a few hours. The game became one of the best selling PlayStation 3 games by selling over 1.3 million in its first week and more than 8 million in 14 months.

The version for PlayStation 4, called The Last of Us Remastered, was first released in July 2014. In December 2016, the sequel, The Last of Us Part II, was announced, but the second game was released after a four-year wait. Game that provides a tremendous gameplay experience with close combat and weapon mechanics; it seems to meet the expectations in terms of story, atmosphere and music.

In the meantime, let’s not go without saying that HBO, which is known for its phenomenon series like Game of Thrones and Westworld, has agreed with Naughty Dog and Sony for The Last of Us’s series adaptation. For now, the excitement is expected to bear the signature of the creator of Chernobyl, one of the most successful series of 2019, Craig Mazin.



