The Last of Us Part 2 will be updated with Realistic Mode

The Naughty Dog video game anticipates through its trophies list that it will soon receive an update with these modes.

The Last of Us Part 2 has received two new trophies that were not previously there: Realistic Mode and Permanent Death. The Naughty Dog video game thus anticipates the already announced update 1.03, which will include, among other changes, both modes for those seeking the most challenging and strict experience.

As PowerPyx has announced on Twitter, patch 1.03 is getting closer and closer and, as we can see, Realistic Mode will be presented as a difficulty mode that we already saw in the original 2013 title; roughly a kill with just one bullet of damage. We will receive the trophy in question when we complete the game in Realistic mode (silver), while another trophy (bronze) will be given to us when we complete the game with Permanent Death.

The Last of Us 2 just got DLC Trophies. Patch 1.03 with Grounded Difficulty + Permadeath Mode incoming. pic.twitter.com/drUsvnHqIk — PowerPyx (@PowerPyx) August 10, 2020

Permadeath and Grounded, on the way for The Last of Us Part 2

The latter will completely eliminate the save points and the life bar, so that if we die we will have to start over either the whole game or per day or chapter, since it will be installed with these three options. Apart from these options, patch 1.03 of The Last of Us Part 2 will have medals for completing the game in different difficulties and additional content that will be communicated soon; from tricks to obtain infinite ammunition to resources to manufacture resources of equally unlimited character.

The release date of this new patch is currently unknown.

The Last of Us Part 2 is available exclusively for PlayStation 4, a best-seller that will soon receive its long-awaited multiplayer mode. Meanwhile, Naughty Dog is already looking for staff for their next project; apparently, a title focused on a single player. From MeriStation we have collected in this report the 15 best exclusives in the history of PS4 on the occasion of the end of the current generation. And yes, Ellie’s adventure has crept into the top of the list.



