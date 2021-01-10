The Last of Us Part 2 is the GOTY for Metacritic users

Naughty Dog’s game also manages to become the best title of the year for a sample of just under 3,000 Metacritic users.

Despite the controversy that has surrounded The Last of Us Part 2 for various reasons, it has been able to achieve not a few awards for Best Game of the Year, among which are those granted by the Golden Joystick Awards and The Game Awards. Now it has been the Metacritic users, a total of 2,800 selected, who have also selected it as the best game of 2020, something curious considering the review bombing that the Naughty Dog game did not get rid of.

The scoring continued as follows, voting with five points for the first game chosen by each participant, four for the second, and going down by one point until reaching the fifth game. Thus, The Last of Us Part 2 has been the first classified with a considerable difference, getting a total of 10,194 votes for the 2,079 of the second classified, Ghost of Tsushima.

So are the 15 games classified

In short, this is how the complete vote was:

The Last of Us Part 2 – 10.194

Ghost of Tsushima – 2,079

Cyberpunk 2077 – 1,691

Hades – 1,510

DOOM Eternal – 1,062

Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1,044

Demon’s Souls – 818

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 701

Ori and the Will of the Wisps – 694

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 615

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 596

Half-Life: Alyx – 584

Person 5 Royal – 487

Resident Evil 3 – 463

Nioh 2 – 354

Thus, the third place achieved by Cyberpunk 2077 is surprising, another game surrounded by great controversy due to the deplorable state in which it has arrived in its version for consoles, specifically PS4 and Xbox One, although its version for PC does work correctly. Meanwhile, one that appears below expectations is Half-Life: Alyx, considered Best Game of the Year in many publications, among which is this house.