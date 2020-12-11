The Last of Us Part 2 is GOTY: Game of the Year 2020

Naughty Dog’s title is recognized as the best video game of the year at the TGA 2020. The exclusive PS4 work directed by Neil Druckmann is victorious.

The Last of Us Part 2 is the Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2020. After more than three hours of ceremony, the most media awards gala of the year has awarded its most anticipated award, GOTY, to the exclusive Naughty Dog video game for PS4. The vote, which responds to the votes of more than 95 media from around the world and a select jury, has determined that the title directed by Neil Druckmann is the winner of this edition.

The Last of Us Part 2 takes a total of 7 awards at The Game Awards 2020

The candidates were six: Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch), Hades (Supergiant Games), Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo), DOOM Eternal (id Software) and The Last of Us himself. Part 2 (Naughty Dog). The winner has been the one that many expected; it had a total of nine award nominations, including Best Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction and Best Music. His awards have finally been: Best Direction, Best Interpretation, Best Narrative, Best Game of the Year, Best Audio Design, Best Action / Adventure and Best Achievement in Accessibility.

“I know I speak in everyone’s voice, but I want to thank all of our family members for helping us do this. Thank you, ”said Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog Co-Chairman and Director of The Last of Us Part 2, on the occasion of the award ceremony.

The name of The Last of Us Part 2 thus joins the list made up of the rest of GOTY awarded by The Game Awards since 2014 (formerly under another name). In chronological order: Dragon Age: Inquisition, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Overwatch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, God of War and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.



