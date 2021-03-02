‘The Last of Us Part 2’ is BAFTA 2021 nomination leader

This Tuesday (2), the games that compete for the traditional BAFTA Game Awards were announced. At the 2021 awards, which include games launched throughout 2020, The Last of Us Part 2 was nominated for 13 of the 17 categories, a record of the event!

Naughty Dog’s success is followed by Ghost of Tsushima (10 nominations), Hades (8), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (7), Dreams (6), Animal Crossing: New Horizons (5), Fall Guys (5 ), Cyberpunk 2077 (4), Half-Life: Alyx (4) and Sackboy: A Big Adventure (4).

The only category with a vote open to the public, the “EE Game of the Year”, can be accessed here and you can vote between Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Warzone, Hades, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2 and Valorant.

The other categories will have their winners elected by judges selected by the award itself, and it is possible to see the complete list of nominees on the website. The winners will be announced on March 25, but until then, you can share your fans with us in the comments below!