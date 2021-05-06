The Last of Us Part 2 Gets a Short Film About Ellie’s Revenge

The Last of Us Part 2, which tells the story of Ellie’s revenge and redemption, won a short in live action developed by a group of fans of the game. The production was carried out by the filmmaker Tommy Jackson who, with US $ 10,000 (about R $ 54,000 in the day’s conversion), hired a small team of 20 people to assist him.

Although it presents some gagging in the special effects, the short is very close to the series, with physiognomies, costumes, scenarios, weapons and scenes as credible as possible, given the budget and staff limitations. Named “The Last of Us: Ellie’s Revenge”, the creation is available on Youtube.

The video, about 15 minutes long, shows Ellie living in a post-apocalyptic world while trying to overcome a traumatic event. The scenes, just like in the game, move between the future and the past of the character, giving even more credibility to the creation. Check out the production below – which, it is worth noting, is a dish full of spoilers:

As it turns out, after Ellie faces a series of enemies and infected, she finally finds the object of her revenge: Abby Anderson. The end of the short is, in fact, just the beginning of a fragment of the game’s story – which, in 15 minutes, could not be exhausted.

The Last of Us Part 2 is a critical success, but Tommy Jackson’s creation also received many positive comments (in addition to 34,000 likes on the video platform). Even with the imminent release of the series on HBO (after the cancellation of the film), the short film comes as a preview of what it will be like to watch Ellie on the screens.

Finally, it seems important to note that, in the case of an independent production, the team did not have any collaboration or partnership from the companies Naughty Dog, developer of the game, or Sony. Now, we want to know your opinion! Share with us what you think of the video in the comments!