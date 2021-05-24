The Last of Us Part 2: Fan Creates Amazing Art From Infected Ellie

The Last of Us Part 2: The arrival of a patch with improvements to The Last of Us Part 2 on PS5 has rekindled the interest of players in what was one of the most acclaimed games of 2020, among them the Reddit user babuchabri, who posted a beautiful art imagining what it would be like.

It is very disturbing to see the protagonist’s face deformed by the Cordyceps fungus infection and to imagine her as another clicker in the post-apocalyptic world of Naughty Dog.

If that view is too sad for you, fans of the game have also created art by imagining what their characters would look like 30 years into the future, which inspires at least a little bit of optimism and joy.

What did you think of this art? What is your favorite moment in the game? Comment below!