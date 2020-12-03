The Last of Us Part 2 condenses Abby’s story in the trailer

Naughty Dog and PlayStation have presented the story of this character, a protagonist who has a lot to say in this installment.

The Last of Us Part 2 came out this summer as one of the last big PS4 exclusives. Months later, the title has garnered awards and is one of the most nominated at The Game Awards 2020, whose awards will be delivered on December 10. Every story has at least two versions, and in the case of the Naughty Dog production, the narrative has been built on this idea. The North American studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment have published a new trailer focused on Abby, which you can see on these lines.

This video offers an expanded version of the story of the video game, but focuses specifically on the emotional journey of Abby, a character who acts as a contrast to Ellie, the also protagonist of the first installment. The trailer immerses us in the origins of the character, played by Adelaida López in the Spanish version (Laura Bailey in the original in English).

Both Ellie and Abby act out of revenge. The events that occurred at different times cause a practically irreparable clash between the two women, each obsessed with her own goals. Not surprisingly, the story of The Last of Us Part 2 revolves around hatred, which these characters suffer while interacting with the world and the rest of the survivors.

No news of an improved version for PS5

Although titles such as Ghost of Tsushima or Days Gone have received updates with graphics and performance improvements on PS5, there is currently no news of a similar version of the Naughty Dog video game. Even so, the studio has updated the product to make use of the special functionalities of the DualSense controller, that is, the haptic technology and the adaptive triggers.

The Last of Us Part 2 came out exclusively for PS4, but is playable on PS5 thanks to backward compatibility. The studio is also working in a standalone multiplayer mode, for which no further information has been provided.



