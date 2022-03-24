The Last of Us Part 2 Collects Its Most Surprising Details In A Video Created By A Fan

The Last of Us Part 2: Naughty Dog kept an eye on the detail and still today, almost two years after its launch, new things are being discovered. That The Last of Us Part 2 introduces animations and minute details is something that has been known from the beginning, but Naughty Dog, the studio behind the video game, has hidden all kinds of curiosities that may go unnoticed at first glance. Speclizer (via Eurogamer) has collected many of these details in a video, which you can enjoy just below these lines.

Among the little easter eggs left behind by the studio is the shark toy that Abby and Yara gave Lev, which can be found on a couch on the ship. The sick level of detail is perfectly reflected in the fact that Ellie cleans her weapons and then they appear, indeed, cleaner than normal. Also, when Abby gets punched, the character’s face automatically shows a reaction. That without forgetting the impressive detail that glass fragments from a bottle stamped on the face of an enemy are embedded under her skin.

A path of hate and rancor

Years after the events narrated in The Last of Us, Ellie and Joel live within a community. Despite the problems, they seem to have found their way. Everything changes shortly after, when a tragic event takes place and Ellie swears revenge against her enemies. It is already known: “I am going to kill us all, until the last one of them”.

The Last of Us Part 2 was released on PlayStation 4, although Naughty Dog released a patch for PlayStation 5, so it runs at 60 FPS on the next-gen console. Of course, it is not a native version, so the improvements are focused on performance. The studio is currently working on a multiplayer experience that was originally going to be part of the base game, but will eventually be released independently. It has not been officially shown yet.

HBO is preparing the series, which will be in post-production in the coming months.