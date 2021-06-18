The Last of Us Part 2 Celebrates Its One Year Anniversary With New Official Merchandise

The Last of Us Part 2: T-shirts, backpacks, cases, vinyls, figures, notebooks … the Naughty Dog masterpiece releases promotional material one year after its release. This Saturday, June 19, will mark one year of the launch of The Last of Us Part 2, the GOTY of 2020 (Game of the Year) according to The Game Awards. To celebrate, its creators, the guys from Naughty Dog, have decided to release a new batch of merchandising inspired by the game’s universe. There are products for all tastes: short-sleeved shirts with a print of knives and hammers; long sleeve t-shirts with the title logo; zippered cloth cases to carry our pencils, pens and utensils; backpacks and travel kits that can double as a first-aid kit (because you never know where you might find a snapper), etcetera, etcetera. You can consult here a complete list of all the products.

The palm is taken by several. The first, the vinyls with the soundtrack of Gustavo Santaolalla and Mac Quay. Freshly pressed, they are accompanied by illustrations by artist Tula Lotay, as well as a handful of notes written by Neil Druckmann, the game’s director and co-author. They will be sold at a price of 44 euros. Second, a pair of spectacular Ellie and Abby figures that have been made in collaboration with Gaming Heads and Dark Horse, true specialists in the field. They measure 41 and 32 centimeters in height respectively, they are made by hand and they only have one problem: the price. Both go from 400 euros. And finally, a beautiful set of Cook and Becker notebooks that takes care of even the smallest detail. Includes Molotov cocktail shaped sticky notes, guitar pick clips and various lithographs. All for 90 euros.

The good news is that all the products will be available for shipment to Spain, and the bad news, that most are limited edition products, so we will have to run (and a lot, since this same June 18 reservations are opened The majority of them). And pay attention to the delivery dates, which range between July 2021 for the clothes and vinyls, the end of the year for the batch of notebooks and the beginning of 2022 in the case of the figures. In short, a good number of gifts and ideas for fans of the latest Naughy Dog masterpiece.