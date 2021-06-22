The Last of Us Part 2 Celebrates A Year With New Collectibles

The Last of Us Part 2 was one of the most acclaimed games of 2020, and it has celebrated a year since its release last June 19th! To celebrate the date, PlayStation Blog has unveiled a number of special commemorative items for collectors, plus an official announcement from developer Naughty Dog.

In the open letter to their fans, the studio said that “the development and release of The Last of Us Part II was a deeply emotional journey for us. The game was released in the middle of a pandemic, so we missed meeting them at events audiences to celebrate and talk about the game.”

“One of the most frustrating things is precisely the fact that everyone who worked on the project still hasn’t been able to physically meet to celebrate! So on behalf of everyone who worked on The Last of Us Part II, thank you so much! We love you! And while we work on the next games, know that your support is our fuel.”