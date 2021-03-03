The Last of Us Part 2 broke a record with 13 nominations

The Last of Us Part 2, developed by Naughty Dog, broke a record at the 2021 BAFTA Awards with 13 nominations. In addition, Sony achieved a “no more” success with its PlayStation Exclusive games, receiving a total of 41 nominations.

The Last of Us Part 2, which broke the record for Kojima Productions’ hit game Death Stranding, was nominated in 13 different categories and managed to attract attention without getting awards. In addition, Sony achieved a hard-to-reach success with a total of 41 nominations with its PlayStation Exclusive games.

The winners of the 2021 BAFTA Awards will be announced on 25 March

As mentioned above, The Last of Us Part 2 received the most nominations among PlayStation Exclusive games. Ghost of Tsushima received 10 BAFTA nominations, followed by Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Dreams, which received 7 nominations, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure became the 5th most PlayStation Exclusive game with 4 nominations.

When we exclude the PlayStation Exclusive games, we see that the game that received the most BAFTA nominations is the game named Hades, developed by Supergiant Games with a total of 8 nominations. The nominees for the “Best Game” award, which is shown as the most prestigious award, are “Animal Crossing: New Horizons”, “Ghost of Tsushima”, “Hades”, “Half-Life Alyx”, “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” and “The Last. of Us Part 2 ”. The 2021 BAFTA Awards will find their owners on a live broadcast hosted by Elle Osili-Wood on March 25.