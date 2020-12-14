The Last of Us Part 2, Best Game of the Year for Fun

The Naughty Dog video game wins three awards at the Titanium Awards gala. The Bilbao event closes its stalls in 2020.

The Last of Us Part 2 has been awarded as the best video game of the year Game of the Year (GOTY) at the Titanium Awards ceremony of the Fun & Serious Game Festival 2020. The event, which took place on the afternoon of this December 12 at the Barakaldo BEC, it has not had an in-person audience due to the circumstances of COVID-19, but that has not prevented the organization from having made a full display of talks, interviews, presentations and workshops.

After three days with talks by some leading figures in the sector, such as Marc Merrill, David Cage, Harvey Smith, Tim Willits, Warren Spector and Joe Madureira, it was time to finish this tenth edition of Fun & Serious big time: the annual awards ceremony. Hosted by the recognizable voice actor Claudio Serrano, the video games The Last of Us Part 2 and Ori and the Will of the Wisps were the main names of the gala with four nominations each.

Naughty Dog’s acclaimed work, GOTY at The Game Awards and Golden Joystick Awards, has taken home Game Of The Year (GOTY), Best Narrative Design and Best OST, for its soundtrack. For its part, the title Moon Studios for Xbox Game Studios, a continuation of Ori and the Blind Forest, has received the Titanium Award for Best Game Design and Best Art.

In the most innovative game category, the winner was Arise, A Simple Story. The Titanium for the best Serious Game —games whose purpose is to raise awareness, learn or highlight a social problem— has been 112 Operator, while the winner for the best Basque video game has been BlockVille. Finally, the BBK New Talents Award went to Burn Me Twice (from UTAD).

Titanium Fun & Serious Awards 2020 – All Winners

GOTY

The Last of Us Part II

Best Game Design

Ori and The Will of Wisps

Best Narrative Design

The Last of Us Part II

Best Art

Ori and The Will of Wisps

Best OST

The Last of Us Part II

FS Play Award for the Most Innovative Video Game

Arise, A Simple Story

FS Play Award for Best Serious Game

112 Operator

FS Play Award for Best Basque Video Game

Blockville

BBK New Award

Burn Me Twice Talents (UTAD)



